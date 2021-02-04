2021 is looking dry, here are easy ways to save water

(ABC4) – Utah is currently experiencing the lowest snowpack and driest soil moisture content on record in the 40 plus years of Snotel data collecting, according to Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District.

These pictures from the District shows the amount of snow that the upper Uintah snowfields received in 2019 compared with current conditions. Much of Utah’s drinking water comes from this location, according to the Facebook post.

The picture on the left shows current snow levels. The one on the right shows snow levels in 2019. Courtesy: Jordan Water Conservancy District

Water conservancy will be especially important this year, the District says. Here is a list of simple ideas to save water.

Indoors: The following tips are from conservewater.utah.gov.

Kitchen:

When washing dishes by hand, fill one side of the sink or a bowl with soapy water and the other side with clean water for rinsing. This saves more water than leaving the faucet running while you clean.

Thaw frozen foods in a bowl of water in the refrigerator instead of leaving them under running water.

Use one drinking cup each day so the dishwasher doesn’t fill up as quickly.

Run the dishwasher only when it is full. A full cycle can use up to 15 gallons of water.

Store drinking water in a pitcher in the refrigerator so you don’t have to let the water run while it reaches the right temperature.

Bathroom:

Turn the faucet off while brushing your teeth or shaving.

Take short showers – five-minute showers use about 30 gallons.

Use an ultra low-flow showerhead.

Laundry:

Consider switching to a high-efficiency washing machine, which reduces water use by 40 to 60 percent.

Don’t wash clothes until they need it.

Only clean full loads of laundry.

Outdoors:

Use sprinkler only when needed: Did you know your yard doesn’t need to be watered daily? Water your yard once every three days, utahrivers.org says. Water dry patches of your lawn with a hose rather than with the entire sprinkler system. According to SLC Green, watering your yard before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m. ensures the most water gets to your yard because it is less likely to evaporate before the warmest times of the day.

Don’t water the sidewalk: Are people who walk past your yard getting sprayed from the sprinkler system? Adjust sprinklers so that the water reaches your yard where it is needed. Replace sprinklers that are broken, clogged, or not working correctly.

Harvest rain water: Catch water in rain barrels or collect it from your roof and gutters to water your yard.

For more tips on how to save water, visit conservewater.utah.gov, Utah Rivers Council, and SLCgreen Blog.

Visit ABC4 Weather for Utah drought updates.