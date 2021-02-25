‘2021 is a rebuilding year for many of us’: Salt Lake County mayor delivers 2021 State of the County address

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson reviewed the ups and downs of 2020 and highlighted what the future holds for Salt Lake County in 2021 beyond COVID-19.

In her prerecorded address, Mayor Wilson reviewed some of the high points for Salt Lake County in 2020, including record visitorship and the construction of the new Kearns Library.

Mayor Wilson then previewed the challenges the county faces in 2021, mainly the COVID-19 vaccination effort She explained that new Mobile Health Centers and larger facilities have been constructed throughout the county to ensure that everyone in the county will be able to receive the vaccine.

Wilson went on to praise the healthcare workers that are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 in the county saying, “When COVID-19 hit, Salt Lake County’s elected officials and staff rallied to continue serving the community. Offices adjusted hours and methods, employees were willingly redeployed to COVID work, and all the while, traditional county work continued.”

She also addressed issues that have affected the county long before the pandemic, including homelessness, air quality, and increasing transit options.

“My hope is that now the state of the county could, be more than ever, compassionate. And that we can act with grace, and that we can together determine to let ourselves unite in the common good. We must look out for our neighbors, support local businesses, care for our parks, trails, our air, and our water, and make an effort in 2021 to serve others and lift people up,” Wilson added.

Mayor Wilson’s full address can be found below: