2021 Fourth of July events happening in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Independence Day is around the corner, and you know what that means: fireworks, grilled hotdogs, your dad decked out in American flag swim shorts, and in most cases, free booze.

As we all welcome in the patriotic day and enjoy “a summer of freedom” (as President Joe Biden calls it), one may ponder if there are any events happening to celebrate America’s independence. Well, yes there is, and there are many.

Thanksgiving Point Firework Show When: July 3, 2021 Gates open: 4 p.m.

This family-friendly event comes in partnership with Lehi City and Thanksgiving Point. Meeting at Electric Park, the public is asked to bring a blanket to enjoy an evening outdoors with food and fun.

According to event organizers, there will be gates, concessions, and vendors. Fireworks are expected to go off around 10 p.m.

Stadium of Fire, America’s Freedom Festival When: July 3, 2021 Gates open: 8 p.m.

Making another return is Stadium of Fire. Kicking off on July 3 at LaVell Edwards Stadium, musical rock and country stars are taking center stage alongside Millennial Choirs and Orchestras, skydivers, and more.

This annual event takes place in Provo and is known for its biggest firework shows and talented headliners. Past headliners include Keith Urban, Miley Cyrus, Blue Man Group, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Cirque du Soleil, and Tim McGraw. This show shouldn’t be missed

Liberty Days at Heritage Park When: July 5th, 2021 Gates open: 10 a.m.

Another family favorite available to anyone wanting to hangout in the Salt Lake valley.

“Happy Birthday America! Join us at This Is The Place for an old-fashioned celebration of the birth of our great Nation. Independence Day at the Park begins with a flag ceremony and a salute to our Nation conducted by the Sons of the American Revolution. This tradition kicks off a fun-filled Fourth of July,” writes event organizers.

According to officials, guests are welcome to enjoy all the activities, as there is an abundance to choose from, including a watermelon eating contest, parades, and more.

Sandy City July Fourth Celebration When: July 3, 2021 Gates open: 6:50 a.m.

According to Sandy City, this year’s Fourth of July celebration will be modified to better fit COVID-19 restrictions. Activities for the event include:

6:50 a.m. Flag Ceremony, Sandy Promenade

7 a.m. Fourth of July 5k, Sandy Promenade (Register here)

10 a.m. SpikeBall tournament, Sandy Promenade

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Scavenger Hunt throughout Sandy City (follow @SandyCityUtah on Instagram for clues)

12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Food trucks at Sandy Amphitheater Park

10 p.m. Fireworks to cap off the night

West Jordan carnival and Independence Day firework show When: 07/01/2021 – 07/03/2021 Gates open: 12 p.m.

If you’re looking for some major fun, check out West Jordan’s very own carnival! This exciting rodeo and carnival is a three-day event that not only includes rides and delicious snacks, but will also top off the night with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Park City 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks When: July 3, 2021 Gates open: 7 a.m.

If you are looking for a day full of fun, head over to Park City for your Independence extravaganza.

“Start your July Fourth holiday one day early with FREE live music, kid-friendly activities, and a grand fireworks display. The main show starts with an outdoor concert by The Number Ones on the Canyons Village stage and finishes with a fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m.,” event organizers share.

According to officials, guests are invited to celebrate the Fourth of July with an array of activities and events such as a concert, rodeo, parade, 5k run, pancake breakfast, live music, rugby games, and beer gardens.

Kanab’s Independence Day Celebration When: July 3, 2021 Gates open: 6 a.m.

If you are down in Southern Utah, this event will elevate your firework watching experience. Imagine: rainbows of fire splashing against a red rock sky.

Not only does this event encompass classic American West scenery, but it also is great in proximity to grand attractions such as Zion National Park and Snow Canyon.

This Kane County event includes live entertainment, a parade, 5K Color Run, and other activities. It then ends with fantastic fireworks over red rock basin of Utah and Jacob Hamblin Park.

However you may decide to spend your patriotic weekend, we wish you luck and hope you stay safe.