2021 Annual Indian Art Market: Free this weekend at Natural History Museum of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for a weekend activity that’ll immerse you in the beautiful culture and art of Native Americans?

The Natural History Museum of Utah (NHMU) is hosting its Ninth Annual Indian Art Market this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, October 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free to the public and will feature the exquisite, handcrafted work of 31 top Native American artists representing nine tribes from across the Western U.S. Artwork can be enjoyed and purchased by patrons.

“Visitors will be treated to the vibrant sounds of a hand-carved flute as they browse artist booths featuring jewelry, paintings, pottery, beadwork, fetishes, textiles, and photography set up throughout the Museum’s massive Canyon area,” museum officials say.

(Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Utah)

(Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Utah)

(Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Utah)

(Courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Utah)

Live performances by award-winning flutist Nino Reyos can be enjoyed along with the museum’s 10 permanent galleries featuring the First Peoples and Native Voices exhibits. These exhibits are available with a regular museum ticket only.

Visitors can also meet many of the artists while browsing and shopping for goods. For those who can’t attend in person, the museum will host an online market throughout October.

“With Utah’s rich Native American history, we especially love this event at NHMU and hold it near and dear to our hearts,” said Museum Store Manager and creator of the Museum’s Indian Art Market Suzanne Ruhlman. “NHMU’s Indian Art Market is a great way to see and collect authentic native artwork and hear the stories behind those creations from the artists themselves. It’s quite exciting to anticipate what expressive new works artists will present each year. Their creations are always exquisitely crafted and delightfully unique.”

The market will offer a wide variety of mediums including, pottery, jewelry, sculptures, paintings, photography, Kachinas, and more, representing some of the best Native American Art in the Western U.S.

For full event information and hours, click here. To view the online marketplace, click here.