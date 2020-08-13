2020 U.S. Census options

The end of data collection and non-response follow-up has been bumped up, from October 31 to September 30, 2020. This is to try to meet the December 31, 2020 deadline to deliver apportionment counts.

While we know this might present some challenges given current pandemic restrictions, we are asking that you help with a push to ensure everyone gets counted. Right now Utah has a 67.3% response rate which is 1% shy from getting to our 2010 self-respond rate, which was 68.6%. But we believe we can do even better than that!

Lower response areas are throughout the state – from rural communities to areas within our cities that were identified as potentially hard-to-count before the 2020 Census began. Non Response Follow Up begins August 11th, but residents do not need to wait for someone to knock on their door to respond.

For more information visit census.gov