2020 Census: It’s not too late to respond

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – This year the 2020 Census is underway, if you and your family still need to be make sure you’re apart of the count, the safest and most important thing you can do is respond online, by phone, or by mail.

Contrary to belief, Utahn’s still have time to respond, the last day to self respond the to 2020 Census is October 31, 2020. However, responding now will minimize the need for the Census Bureau to send census takers out into communities to follow up with households in August.

Every 10 years, the United States Constitution mandates a census of the population. The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States and its five territories as of April 1, 2020 (Census Day).

Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives. The statistics from the 2020 Census informs how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds are spent every year for the next 10 years for these and other critical public services such as schools, libraries, emergency response, roads and bridges and for hospitals and health insurance.

The following data shows the rate of growth across Utah:

Top 10 counties in Utah

Morgan 77.1%

Davis 77%

Cache 73.6%

Utah 71.7%

Box Elder 70.3%

Salt Lake 69.3%

Weber 67.9%

Tooele 67.1%

Washington 62%

Juab 62%

Top 10 cities in Utah

Hyde Park 85.5%

Fruit Heights 85.5%

Kaysville 84.6%

West Bountiful 83.3%

River Heights 83.2%

Farr West 83%

Hooper 82.5%

West Point 82.4%

Syracuse 82%

Elk Ridge 82%

As of Wednesday, July 15, 2020:

62.1% is the National self response rate

66.5% is the state of Utah self response rate

Utah is just 2% away from reaching their 2010 self response rate (68.6%)

The beehive state is #10 with self response rates nationwide

Respondents can do so, online, over the phone or by mail —all without having to meet a census taker.

The Census Bureau strongly encourages the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. For more information, call 844-330-2020 or visit 2020census.gov.