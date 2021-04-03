$200,000 worth of damage caused in Ogden fire Saturday

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4)- A fire in the early hours of Saturday morning in Ogden caused $200,000 worth of structure damage according to the Ogden Fire Department.

The department said crews responded to a report of a fire at a residence at 712 7th Street and 700 South around 4:33 a.m. Saturday morning.

The structure was boarded up and appeared to be vacant, according to the Ogden Fire Department.

17 firefighters from Ogden City and Northview Fire Departments responded to the fire, a news release said.

Crews on scene said they performed a “defensive attack” in an attempt to put out the fire, but a downed power line prevented them from attacking the fire on one side of the structure until power crews arrived.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, the Ogden Fire Department estimates that $200,000 in damages were caused to the structure.

No one was injured in the fire.