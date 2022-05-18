SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is dead after police say he shot a 17-year-old girl before shooting himself in Springville Wednesday afternoon.

Police initially responded for a welfare check between the two at Hobble Creek Park.

Officers arrived at the park to find the two inside the man’s car with gunshot wounds

Officials say the man and girl were previously involved in a relationship but had broken up Tuesday night. The man had reportedly made threats against the girl after the relationship ended.

The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while the 17-year-old high school student was airlifted to a local hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information

Police say there is no threat to the public.

No further information on the incident has been released as the investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.