20-year-old man stabbed in the face in West Valley City, suspect still at large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the face Sunday evening.

The incident happened near 3231 South Oriole way at about 5:06 p.m. after an argument between the victim and suspect, according to police.

Police say the victim sustained non-lifethreathining injuries from the stabbing.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call West Valley City Police.