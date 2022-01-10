20-year-old man sentenced after stabbing and throwing woman out of moving car

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to prison Monday after he stabbed and killed a woman while he was riding as a passenger in her car back in August 2020.

20-year-old Oscar Cuevas-Landa was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for stabbing and killing 34-year-old Shilo Marie Stewart of Fruit Heights.

Cuevas-Landa admitted he had been using either acid or LSD and smoking marijuana, documents state.

Troopers responded to several reports of witnesses seeing a vehicle driving erratically in traffic and almost impacting the median on mile marker 321 on northbound I-15 in Davis County just before 10 p.m. on Aug.16, charging documents say.

Shortly after, a person fell out of the vehicle on the driver’s side. The vehicle then continued for some distance continuing to drive erratically before it came to a stop, documents state.

Police later made contact with Cuevas-Landa, who was 18 at the time of the stabbing, walking in the area of State Street and Main Street in Farmington.

Cuevas-Landa had no shirt and only one shoe and said he was being robbed and so he had to run. Police also noticed blood on his hand, forearm, and pants.

Cuevas-Landa told police that he was traveling to West Valley City and the woman giving him a ride was looking at him in a weird way so he stabbed her.

In a later interview with police, Cuevas-Landa said he had stabbed Stewart multiple times, unbuckled her seat belt, reached over and opened the door, and then pushed her out the driver-side door.

An autopsy showed that Stewart died from a combination of both stab wounds and blunt force trauma after she was pushed out of the moving car.

Family members of Stewart and prosecutor Nathan Lyon point out the lack of remorse shown by Cuevas-Linda, who did not offer any apology about his hideous crime.

Cuevas-Linda was given the 15-year minimum sentence as it was the only option within state guidelines.

According to Second District Judge Michael Edwards, the amount of time he spends in prison will ultimately be up to the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.