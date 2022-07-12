CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspected drug trafficker was found with 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 kilos of cocaine Sunday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

At approximately 7:36 a.m. Sunday, a UHP officer observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-15 near milepost 60.

The officer reportedly caught up to the vehicle near milepost 62 and saw that it had a tail light violation. Court documents state that the rear window was also tinted, covering up the reflective properties of the brake light.

After initiating a traffic stop, the officer was informed by the driver that he did not have a driver’s license. He was reportedly identified by his Mexico ID card as 36-year-old Felix Rodriguez, and the vehicle he was driving was registered to a third party owner, who Rodriguez did not know.

Police say Rodriguez had one change of clothes in the vehicle, and that he stated he was going to Denver to work.

“Due to these circumstances and many additional factors,” the officer became suspicious of criminal activity, and a consent search was requested and granted.

In the trunk of the vehicle, concealed inside “fake electronics,” police found four packages of bulk controlled substances, three of which totaled approximately 20.5 pounds of presumed methamphetamine, and one that contained two kilograms of presumed cocaine.

Rodriguez was then placed under arrest and booked into Iron County Jail.

He faces the following charges: