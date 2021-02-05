20+ crashes, slide-offs as Summit County gets all-day snowstorm

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – For hours, Summit County roads were turning white with snow — even as snow plows cleaved through miles of highway to keep drivers safe.

Still, as of 6 p.m. Friday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told ABC4 that at least 22 slide-offs or crashes had been reported to dispatch.

The snow, coupled with a recent surge of ski tourists, meant traffic moved slowly Friday afternoon on Park City roads.

“They’re pretty messy. And the more you get up the mountain, it’s messier with the cold weather,” said driver Paul Karder.

“I’ve seen a couple cars on the side of the road. But I’m from Boston, so we know how to deal with this weather,” added Karder.

Tourist Kaylea Boutwell was in Park City to ski, and she says her home of St. Louis, Mo., has nowhere near as much snow.

“This is pretty scary! For us, coming from not much snow, this seems a little wild,” she said.