MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – On the morning of March 18, 2020, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake started in Magna and rippled as far as neighboring states.

“Considering that Salt Lake City public utilities has pipes and mainlines all over the city – freshwater, wastewater – we’re really lucky actually that the earthquake didn’t inflict more damage on our city,” said Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake City’s mayor.

Recently, she says, she went to Washington, D.C., to lobby for federal resources.

“To try and get some of these new infrastructure dollars from the Biden administration, to help us repair those very bridges that were badly damaged during the earthquake,” said Mendenhall.

The City-County building still has some visible damage. And in Magna, the quake’s epicenter, signs of the damage are visible as well.

“This earthquake was not a surprise. We live in earthquake country,” said Emily Kleber with Utah Geological Survey.

