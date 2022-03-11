LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says two women were stranded off Big Baldy near Dry Canyon Trail for nearly 10 hours on Friday.

Utah County Search and Rescue helped the two women, 18 and 21 off Big Baldy above Pleasant Grove and Lindon, a tweet states.

Officials say both women were not dressed for the two feet of snow or the cold weather. The women were hypothermic and tired when they were rescued.

Two trail runners were able to help the women down to an area where Search and Rescue could take them down.