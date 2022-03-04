LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two teens were taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after they were hit by a car at a crosswalk in Lehi.

A man was driving his Chrysler 300 eastbound on 2100 North toward 3600 West around 4:30 p.m. when he hit two teenagers, police say.

Both teens flew 100 feet into a grassy median between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Police say a 13-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance while the 15-year-old was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police have not released the condition of the teens.

Impairment is considered to be a factor in the crash officials say.