UPDATE: Two teens killed in Iron County rollover identified

FRIDAY 11/5/2021 1:23 p.m.

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have identified the two teenagers killed in a rollover crash in Iron County on Thursday.

Around 8:06 a.m., five teenagers were traveling east on SR-56 when their pickup truck left the road and struck an embankment of the cross street at 7200 West, between Modena and Beryl Junction, officials say.

The pickup truck overturned several times, ejecting all five teenage occupants. Utah Highway Patrol says none of the teens were wearing their seatbelts.

Two of the teens died on the scene: 17-year-old Brody Bullock and 13-year-old Jaylee Culbertson.

Three of the teenagers were transported to the hospital in varying conditions: a 15-year-old girl in critical condition, a 16-year-old boy in serious condition, and one boy in fair condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 teens killed, 3 injured in Iron County crash

THURSDAY 11/4/2021 4:21 p.m.

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two teens were killed and three more were injured Thursday morning while they were traveling in a pickup truck on SR-56 in Iron County.

Around 8:06 a.m., the teens were traveling east on SR-56 when their pickup truck left the road and struck an embankment of the cross street at 7200 West, between Modena and Beryl Junction, officials say.

The pickup truck overturned several times ejecting all five teenage occupants. The Utah Department of Public Safety says none of the teens were wearing their seatbelts.

Officials state two of the teens died on the scene. One was a 17-year-old male and the other a 13-year-old female.

The other three teens that were transported were a 15-year-old female in critical condition, a 16-year-old male in serious condition, and one male in fair condition.

ABC4 will update the story once more information becomes available.