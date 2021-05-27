2 teens charged after killing man who left their gang

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two teens have been charged after police say they shot an killed a man after he left their gang.

According to charging documents, on May 9, officers responded to a vehicle crash at 7800 S. and Redwood Road in Salt Lake County.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a Chevrolet Malibu with “at least 12” bullet holes on its passenger side, police said.

Officers then found 19-year-old Cesar Manenche in the driver seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s mother then told police that Manenche had received multiple threats leading up to his death from two men, later identified as Kevin Jonathan Hernandez-Trinidad and Zahid Cruz.

The victim’s girlfriend also told police that Manenche had been “having problems” with Hernandez and Cruz for two to three years due to Mancenche leaving their gang, the charges said.

Witnesses to the shooting told investigators that they saw Cruz and Hernandez driving by Manenche’s car. Witnesses then said the two put on facemasks, rolled down the window of their vehicle, and fired shots and Manenche’s vehicle, the charges said.

After the shooting, Manenche’s vehicle struck another vehicle, and the two suspects drove away from the scene, according to charging documents.

Cruz and Hernandez were later seen exiting the vehicle that matched the description of the one seen in the shooting, police said.

Police later obtained texts from suspects’ phones, which “revealed multiple messages between Cruz and Hernandez and others about specific details about the shooting,” the charges said.

Cruz has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, eight counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of second degree obstruction of justice, and one count misdemeanor alteration of a serial number of a gun.

Hernandez has been charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony obstruction of justice, and third degree felony possession of a dangerous by a restricted person.