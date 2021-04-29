2 suspects arrested in Sandy mail thefts

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The Sandy Police Department announced the arrest of two suspects in a mail theft on Thursday.

According to a post on the Sandy City Police Department Facebook page, the two suspects were arrested with the help of “an alert citizen and a proactive police officer.”

The suspects were found with mail from more than 20 victims.

Just days before the arrests, Sandy police took to social media to remind the public to practice mail theft prevention to keep thefts like this from happening in the first place.

The department offered the following tips to help protect yourself from mail theft:

Collect mail as soon as possible

Deposit outgoing mail inside your local post office

Go paperless

Use USPS informed delivery and instructions

Use a mail hold while on vacation

Require signatures for packages

Install cameras and/or a video doorbell

“You’re smart! Be smart! Live #SandySecure,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

For more information on how to protect yourself from mail theft, click here.