2 stranded climbers rescued after a harrowing evening in a Utah canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two climbers are home safe after a harrowing evening clinging to canyon mountain’s wall.

According to Salt Lake County Search and Rescue, also known as SLCOSAR, a 2.5-hour rescue mission ended as well as anyone could hope for.

SLCOSAR was called out Friday night for two stranded climbers. The climbers set out around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon to climb a route known as the School Room in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

CREDIT: SLCOSAR

CREDIT: SLCOSAR

CREDIT: SLCOSAR Little Cottonwood

As SLCOSAR puts it, “They completed the 5-pitch route late in the evening and didn’t know the decent route or have adequate light to be able to find the rappel stations to get back off the route in the dark.”

A search and rescue team familiar with the route went to the base of the descent and was able to use high-powered lights to guide the climbers towards the correct descent and to the rappel stations allowing them to get off the route.

SLCOSAR says everyone was safely off the mountain around 2 a.m.

If anyone is interested to support the all-volunteer search and rescue team, you can donate by using this link.