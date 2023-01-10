SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two Salt Lake City Police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in a domestic violence homicide case that occurred on Nov. 13, 2020.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown has released a copy of an internal affairs investigative report, which found no policy violations against the two officers.

Back in 2020, the two officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in progress. The initial report was reportedly categorized as “Priority 2 – Domestic, Just Occurred, Verbal Only.” SLCPD states there was no information to indicate a physical fight had occurred.

Upon police arrival, Fernanda Tobar let the two officers into the apartment complex. Tobar reportedly told officers that her boyfriend, Ryan Outlaw, was in the elevator and she “did not know what happened.”

One of the officers then found Outlaw inside the elevator, lying on the ground with blood on the front of his shirt. That officer reportedly called for paramedics and other medical personnel to respond “immediately after encountering Mr. Outlaw in the elevator,” a press release states.

Medical personnel responded and took Outlaw to the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injury.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office later charged Tobar with homicide, and she was convicted and sentenced.

Police say media coverage of the incident raised concern that the two officers failed to provide life-saving measures to Outlaw and “alluded to Mr. Outlaw’s race as influencing the officers’ action,” the release states.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department takes complaints or allegations of misconduct against personnel very seriously,” Chief Mike Brown said. “Our internal affairs process is committed to investigating complaints and allegations in an unbiased, fair, thorough and complete process.”

“Our two officers found themselves in a very dynamic, dangerous and emotionally-charged situation,” Chief Brown added. “They performed professionally, reasonably and within our department’s policies. I continue to support our officers. Based on the findings in this report, it was reasonable for the officers to believe they could not provide adequate scene security and render first aid simultaneously, and therefore, called for additional resources in the form of a medical response team. We grieve the death of Ryan Outlaw. The actions of Fernanda Tobar the night she stabbed and killed Mr. Outlaw are reminders of the trauma and dangers associated with domestic violence.”

A copy of the internal affairs investigation can be found here.