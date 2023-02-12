SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two Salt Lake City Police K-9 teams are in Phoenix, AZ for Super Bowl LVII as part of an elite group of explosive detection teams, according to the dept.

“We are honored to highlight two of our K-9 teams in Phoenix, AZ,” SLCPD states in a social media post.



Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

The explosive detection teams have been selected from across the country to help protect the big game.

Officer Thad Hansen and his partner K-9 Pongo, as well as Officer John Lynn and his partner K-9 Lux, have been selected to work the Super Bowl, marking the first time in history a K-9 team from SLCPD has been assigned to the job.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The two teams are normally assigned to SLCPD’s Airport Division K-9 Squad. “These specially trained K-9s are an effective tool in detecting concealed explosives,” SLCPD states.

In preparation for the Super Bowl, the two officer-duos will be responsible for helping to ensure all the buildings at the event are secure.

This year’s Super Bowl airs at 4:30 p.m. MST Sunday on Fox.