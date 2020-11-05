2 people transported to hospital in critical condition

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash between a car versus a motorcycle in American Fork.

The incident happened at 8:10 p.m. when a white car was traveling eastbound along state street and was waiting to turn left on 1100 East, according to police.

A 19-year-old driver and a 26-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound along State Street. Police say at some point, the 21-year-old driver of the white car began his left turn when the motorcycle driver hit the side of the car.

The 19-year-old male was reportedly flown to the hospital and the 26-yearold female was taken by ambulance. Police say both are still alive but are in extremely critical condition.

The 21-year-old driver was not injured in the crash. The intersection of State Street and 1100 East will be closed for some time as crews finished cleaning up.


