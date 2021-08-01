2 people killed in rollover crash in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were killed in a rollover crash in Tooele County Saturday evening.

According to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year-old was driving a white Jeep Cherokee near mile marker 12 on Mormon Trail when he lost control of his vehicle and it rolled over.

A 29-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was killed and a 22-year-old woman who was also in the car was airlifted to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say neither of the passengers were wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. The driver, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation