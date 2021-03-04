2 people injured, child in critical condition after I-15 crash Thursday

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Traffic on I-15 near Lehi Main St. is backed up after a crash that left 3 people injured on Thursday evening.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash involved one car with 3 occupants hitting a wall on I-15.

SB I-15 at Lehi Main St. is currently shut down due to a critical injury crash. Single vehicle into the wall with three occupants. One child passenger in critical condition transported by air ambulance. The driver and passenger taken in fair/stable condition by ground ambulance. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) March 5, 2021

According to a tweet from UHP, one of the passengers injured in the crash was a child who was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver and the other passenger in the car were transported to the hospital in an ambulance in “fair/stable condition”

Driver Alert: There is a crash on SB I-15 at MP 282 in Lehi that is closing the freeway. Expect major delays and use an alternate route. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionthree @UtahTrucking @UtahDOT pic.twitter.com/MFG7DMDNq0 — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 5, 2021

UDOT is advising drivers to use an alternate route as “major delays” are expected.

No other details have been provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.