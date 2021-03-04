2 people injured, child in critical condition after I-15 crash Thursday

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Traffic on I-15 near Lehi Main St. is backed up after a crash that left 3 people injured on Thursday evening.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash involved one car with 3 occupants hitting a wall on I-15.
According to a tweet from UHP, one of the passengers injured in the crash was a child who was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
The driver and the other passenger in the car were transported to the hospital in an ambulance in “fair/stable condition”
UDOT is advising drivers to use an alternate route as “major delays” are expected.
No other details have been provided.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.