2 people injured, child in critical condition after I-15 crash Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Traffic on I-15 near Lehi Main St. is backed up after a crash that left 3 people injured on Thursday evening.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash involved one car with 3 occupants hitting a wall on I-15.

According to a tweet from UHP, one of the passengers injured in the crash was a child who was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver and the other passenger in the car were transported to the hospital in an ambulance in “fair/stable condition”

UDOT is advising drivers to use an alternate route as “major delays” are expected.

No other details have been provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts