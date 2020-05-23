2 people hit by cars in Ogden Friday night, one killed

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A woman is dead, a man injured after two separate auto-pedestrian crashes in Ogden Friday night.

The first happened around 9:45 p.m. at 26th Street and Washington Boulevard.

Police say a 56-year-old woman was crossing the street when near the south of 26th street when the driver of the vehicle hit her as they turned. She was taken to McKay Dee Hospital where she died of her injuries.

The second incident was just about an hour later at 10:36 at 12th street an Monroe Boulevard, only five minutes from the first crash.

This time officers say the driver of an Acura crashed into the driver of a Jeep that ran a red light. The drivers weren’t injured, but a 22-year-old man that was uninvolved stepped out to help pick up debris from the road when he was struck.

He was transported to same hospital as the woman in critical condition.

Updates on the man and the identity of the woman have not been release.

Meanwhile Ogden Police are still looking for a hit and run suspect from an incident last week.

Three teenage boys say they were hit in the 1600 block of Harrison Blvd. by a vehicle. The driver

Ogden police say they recovered evidence of a Mazda pick-up truck. Police say there could be damage to the right front grill and headlight area.

Anyone with information on that case is asked to contact Officer Mark Johnson at 801-629-8235 or email traffic@ogdencity.com.

