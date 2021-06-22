2 more suspects arrested in connection with fatal Taylorsville shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Two more people have been arrested in connection with a Taylorsville homicide.

According to arresting documents, 26-year-old Lehi Alexander Morantes and 23-year-old Danielle Jordan Valdez have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Joey Duran.

21-year-old Sofia Marie Penrod was also previously arrested in connection to the crime.

On June 4, police responded to the Atherton Park Apartments in Taylorsville for a report of an assault with a weapon and shots fired.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found Duran suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Witnesses later told police they saw a gray pick up truck speed away from the area after the shooting, according to arresting documents.

Officers then reviewed police records and determined Lehi Morantes, who lived in a nearby apartment unit, had previously been arrested for a traffic violation in a truck matching the description of the one seen at the shooting. Danielle Valdez also lived in the apartment with Morantes.

Upon further investigation of the apartment, officers found shell casings matching the weapon allegedly used in the shooting of Duran, arresting documents said.

Morantes, the alleged shooter in this case, was arrested for murder, five counts of felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and obstruction of justice.

Valdez has been arrested on one count of obstruction of justice.

Witnesses told police that Duran went to the apartment complex on June 4 to confront someone after attending the funeral of a man he knew who had recently died. Arresting documents said that Duran then allegedly got into an argument with Morantes and several shots were reportedly fired.

The suspects are currently being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.