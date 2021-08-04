2 million brand name dehumidifiers recalled due to fire hazard

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two million brand name dehumidifiers have been recalled after reports of the devices overheating, posing fire and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis.

Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

The dehumidifiers were sold at multiple store chains across the nation, including Lowe’s, Costco, Walmart, Menards, and other retailers from February 2009 through August 2017.

As of Aug. 4, there have been 107 reports of the devices overheating and/or catching fire, causing around $17 million in property damage.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund.

New Widetech can be reached by phone at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online here.