2 men hit, seriously injured, while changing tire on side of I-15 freeway

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two men were seriously injured after being struck by a car as they attempted to change a tire on the side of the freeway in Orem late Friday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Tara Wahlberg, the incident happened just before midnight along the on ramp to Interstate 15 at University Parkway.

Wahlberg said the driver of a vehicle with a flat tire had pulled off to the side of the road but was not all the way over the shoulder. Two other men stopped to help when another driver came through the area and hit one of the helpers, as well as the driver of the car with the flat tire.

Both the individuals who were struck received very serious, but not life-threatening injuries, to their lower extremities and were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the car that hit the two individuals is cooperating with police. It is not believed drugs or alcohol are involved but the incident remains under investigation.

