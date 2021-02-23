2 men charged in murder of woman kidnapped in Kearns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two men were charged with the murder and kidnapping of a 25-year-old Kearns woman on Tuesday.

The charging documents provide further details on Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero’s murder.

Orlando Esiea Tobar, 29, and Jorge Medina-Reyes, 21 were charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and obstruction of justice. They were arrested on Feb.15.

According to the charging documents, On Feb.6, Solorio-Romero was taken to a West Valley City apartment where Tobar questioned her about information relating to the arrest of one of his close associates. Documents state that there were several witnesses inside the apartment at the time. Solorio-Romero denied talking to police, according to charging documents.

Documents also say that Solorio-Romero allegedly told one of the witnesses inside the apartment that Tobar and Medina-Reyes had killed her husband and that he did not commit suicide as the witness believed.

The charging documents sat that Tobar told police that Solorio-Romero “knew too much” and she was then shot in the back of the head.

Witnesses in the apartment later saw Solorio-Romero’s body being wrapped in plastic and placed into the back of a truck with the help of a third man referred to in the charging documents as “The Mechanic.”

Solorio-Romero’s body has not yet been found.