2 men charged for 2019 Halloween jewelry store robbery in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two men accused of robbing a jewelry store in Salt Lake City on Halloween of 2019 have been formally charged.

Jerome Welton McWilliams, 29, and Darnel Batts, 33, were charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Friday.

According to charging documents, on Halloween of 2019, McWilliams and Batts entered Stroud Jewelers at 905 East 2100 South. The two suspects then asked a store employee about certain pieces of jewelry, charging documents said.

While looking at rings, charging documents said that McWilliams told Batts to go to his car and get a bag containing “20 G’s” in order to buy rings for his girlfriend.

As Batts returned to the store with the duffle bag, charging documents said that McWilliams grabbed the jewelry store owner and pushed him up against the wall.

McWilliams then told the store owner to “open all the display cases so they could take everything,” and pointed a gun in his face according to charging documents.

The two suspects then stole approximately $70,000 worth of jewelry and drove off in a Dodge Charger.

As police were later processing the scene, detectives found a Salt Lake Airport parking garage ticket as well as a business card for King’s Custom Jewelers.

Detectives later learned that one of the suspects was in the King’s Custom Jewelers store a week before the robbery.

Police later released surveillance photos of the two suspects, and an anonymous caller was able to identify one of the men in the photos as Jerome Welton McWilliams, charging documents said.

A fingerprint was taken from the King’s Custom Jewelers business card, which came back as a match to Darnel Batts.

Detectives were able to match Batts’ driver’s license photo to the suspect shown in surveillance photos taken from inside Stroud Jewelers.

Charging documents indicate that McWilliams is currently incarcerated in California and Batts is also believed to be in California.