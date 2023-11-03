WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Two lanes of southbound Interstate 215 were closed Friday after the arm of an excavator on the back of a truck struck a bridge, causing the machine to fall onto the roadway.

Traffic officials said the crash happened near the intersection of I-215 southbound and 2600 South in West Valley City. No injuries have been reported.

The excavator was blocking the right two lanes of traffic on the highway. Drivers in the area were advised to expect delays.

According to officials, the lanes are expected to be closed for roughly two hours as crews clear the scene.