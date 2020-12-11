2 killed, 4 injured in Holladay crash

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) — 2 people are dead after a crash in Holladay Friday afternoon.

According to the Unified Police Department, the crash happened at 4500 South at Highland Drive.

UPD says that police were attempting to make a traffic stop of a vehicle when the vehicle took off, running a red light, and collided into the side of another vehicle. The car that ran the red light flipped over onto its roof, while the vehicle that was hit flipped over onto its side, police said.

The vehicle that ran the red light was carrying 5 passengers, 2 of which were killed in the accident. The other 3 passengers of the vehicle were taken to the hospital where they are said to be in critical condition.

The woman who was driving the car that was hit was taken to a local hospital where she is said to be in critical condition.

All Directions 4500 S Closed

at Highland Dr Salt Lake Co.

Right Hand Turns Only

Use Alt Route

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 11, 2020

Just before 3 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation posted an update on their Twitter account announced that all directions at the intersection 4500 South at Highland Drive are closed

UPD says that the intersection will be closed until 9 p.m. Friday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as ABC4 receives more information.

LATEST NEWS: