2 killed, 3 injured in Kaysville crash that shut down parts of I-15

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are dead after a crash in Kaysville Tuesday evening.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on I-15 near 200 North in Kaysville

In addition to the two people killed in the crash, three others were were injured.

Those injured were taken to the hospital. One person was airlifted in critical condition while two others were transported by ambulance where their condition is unknown, according to UHP.

A nearby traffic camera shows a medical helicopter landing in the Southbound lanes of I-15 near where the crash occurred.

Courtesy: UDOT

Southbound I-15 is closed due to the crash and traffic is being diverted off at 200 North onto US-89, officials say.

The video below shows heavy, gridlock traffic near where the crash occurred.

Officials anticipate that Southbound I-15 will be closed until approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes avaialble.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files