2 killed, 3 injured in Kaysville crash that shut down parts of I-15

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are dead after a crash in Kaysville Tuesday evening.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on I-15 near 200 North in Kaysville

In addition to the two people killed in the crash, three others were were injured.

I-15 southbound closed for fatal crash at Burton Lane in Davis County. Traffic is being diverted off 200 North. If possible use alternate routes in the area. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) June 30, 2021

Those injured were taken to the hospital. One person was airlifted in critical condition while two others were transported by ambulance where their condition is unknown, according to UHP.

A nearby traffic camera shows a medical helicopter landing in the Southbound lanes of I-15 near where the crash occurred.

Courtesy: UDOT

Southbound I-15 is closed due to the crash and traffic is being diverted off at 200 North onto US-89, officials say.

The video below shows heavy, gridlock traffic near where the crash occurred.

Officials anticipate that Southbound I-15 will be closed until approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes avaialble.