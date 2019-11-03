2 injured, one critically in crash on Mountain View Corridor

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people were injured, one critically, after a multi-car crash in West Jordan Saturday morning.
According to Sgt. Doug Saunders of West Jordan police, the crash happened at 9000 South Mountain View Corridor around 11:30 a.m.
One driver was flown by air to the hospital in critical condition and a second driver was taken by ground ambulance in fair condition.
An update on either of their conditions was not immediately known.
Saunders said the cause of the crash is still under investigation and it is not known at this time how it happened. An update will be provided once additional details are released.
