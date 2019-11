SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Windsor Park Apartments at 1800 West 700 North on reports of shots fired.

There are reports that two people were injured and taken to the hospital. At this time, it’s not clear how badly they were hurt.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

