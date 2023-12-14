SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two people were injured and one person was killed people were injured after a wrong-way driver crashed into cars on I-80 in Parley’s Canyon on Wednesday night, Dec. 13, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Cameron Roden told ABC4 the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near milepost 130 in the Canyon. The wrong-way driver, identified only as an adult male, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes from at least 700 East in near Sugarhouse before.

The aftermath of a wrong-way crash on I-80 in Parley's Canyon on Wednesday, Dec. 13 (Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol)

Roden said the driver crashed his Toyota Tacoma into a second Tacoma and a Honda Element SUV, both of which were traveling westbound. The wrong-way driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The truck body of the second Tacoma pickup reportedly separated from the frame and trapped the driver inside the truck. Roden said the man driving the second Tacoma suffered significant injuries and needed to be extricated from the car. He was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, though his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of the Honda sustained only minor injuries and was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roden said the westbound lanes through Parley’s Canyon were shut down for about two hours, requiring traffic to be diverted back eastbound.

The lanes have since been reopened and traffic is flowing as usual.

