SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two men were taken into custody for questioning following a stabbing that happened at a North Temple UTA station Wednesday.

The alleged stabbing happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at 500 W.

According to UTA, two men and a woman got into an argument on the train platform. Witnesses on the scene reported the fight to the police.

The verbal altercation became physical when one of the men involved stabbed another man several times.

The suspects fled from the platform while the person who was stabbed returned later.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.