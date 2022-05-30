TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people had to be flown by helicopter to an area hospital after a car crash on SR-179 Monday.

Officials say around 2:20 p.m. a 17-year-old driver of a Subaru was traveling southbound on SR-179. The driver attempted to turn left to Pole Canyon when a Dodge pickup truck T-boned the Subaru.

The pickup truck was traveling northbound on SR-179 and was pulling an empty horse trailer. The horse trailer became disconnected during the crash and traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

The Subaru was struck on the driver’s side and the 17-year-old driver had to be extricated. The driver sustained significant injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital.

A passenger in the Dodge pick-up also had to be flown to an area hospital.

The current condition of both victims is unknown at this time.