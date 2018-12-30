2 groups of ice fishers at 2 different reservoirs in Utah fall through ice and survive WASATCH COUNTY Video

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two individual groups of ice fishers fell through the ice at two different reservoirs on Saturday and survived, in part due to those around them who sprung into action.

The first one happened around 8:30 a.m. when three snowmobilers fell through the ice at Strawberry Reservoir when they attempted to ice fish.

One male driving his own snowmobile along with a husband and wife crossed a spot at the reservoir that had little ice coverage.

All three snowmobiles fell through the ice, they were able to self rescue and call out for help. All the snowmobiles were a total loss.

The second incident happened around 10 a.m. at East Canyon Reservoir in Morgan when a man who was with a group trying to fish fell through the thin ice.

The rest of the group jumped up to help the man who was unable to rescue himself due to the surrounding ice breaking away but they were also unable to get the man out of the water.

They called the park rangers for help and that is when Ranger Chris Haramoto was able to use a rope and pull the man to safety. The man had been in the water for nearly 10 minutes and started to suffer from the first signs of hypothermia and started to go into shock.

Additional medical crews arrived to help the man as he continued to warm up.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue advises snowmobilers and ice fishers to be cautious when out on the ice. Ice layers on the lake are not uniform, some areas can still be dangerous.