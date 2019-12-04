More than 2 dozen flights diverted from Salt Lake International due to fog

SALT LAK CITY (ABC4 News) – Poor visibility due to fog caused several cancellations and hundreds of delays at Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday.

According to SLC airport officials, five Skywest flights were canceled and 249 delays were logged as of 5:45 p.m. The airport was experiencing delays of 40 minutes departures and 70 minutes for arrivals.

Airport officials said 27 flights were diverted to nearby airports including Provo, Grand Junction, Idaho Falls, Boise, and Denver.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline for other possible delays.

