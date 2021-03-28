2 die in Duchesne crash, troopers investigate scene

DUCHESNE, Utah (ABC4) – Two have died after traveling on State Route 40, Saturday.

According to officials, on March 27 around 3:00 p.m., a 1997 Jeep Cherokee with two individuals inside was cruising on SR-40 just west of mile post 66.

The Jeep then approached a curve in the roadway and the driver veered off the road to the right. As the driver did so, they began overcorrecting their vehicle multiple times, resulting in an overturn.

“The driver approached a curve in the roadway, ran off the road to the right, and overcorrected to the left. After the vehicle overcorrected left, it overcorrected right and ran off the road again. After the vehicle ran off the road to the right a second time, it overturned,” the Department of Public Safety shares.

Troopers say as the Jeep overturned, each occupant was then ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

According to DPS, “alcohol impairment as well as lack of seatbelt use is being investigated in the crash and to determine who was driving.”

ABC4 will update the story as it develops.

