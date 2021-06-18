2 dead after crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are dead after a crash in St. George Friday evening.

According to the St. George Police Department, the crash happened in the area of 1100 North Bluff Street.

Multiple agencies and an accident reconstruction team responded to the crash, which shut down North Bluff St. for multiple hours.

Police have not released any further information about the crash.

“We would like to thank the multiple agencies who assisted SGPD during this incident,” the department said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.