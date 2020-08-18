2 Cyprus high football players test positive for COVID-19, school cancels Friday’s game

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday night’s football game at Cyprus High School was canceled after two football players tested positive for COVID-19.

Cyprus follows Bingham High School as the second Salt Lake County high school in as many weeks to cancel football games over positive COVID-19 tests for players.

Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley said the cases were confirmed on Sunday.

“I think there’s just some sensitivity here on the part of the school leadership to decide maybe this isn’t the right time for this,” said Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley.

“That sports are not as important as student health, so let’s just take a rest, let’s take the appropriate precautions, and even above and beyond that make sure our student athletes remain healthy,” added Horsley.

“The health department did not require cancellation of practices or the game,” said Horsley. “That decision was made by the principal and coach out of an abundance of caution.”

Horsley said the health department usually only restricts practices and games when through contact tracing investigation, there is a potential spread through teammates themselves which did not appear to be the case at Cyprus High.

This decision was made solely the school.

“At the end of the day, they felt like team health was more important than football.”said Horsley.

Cyprus was scheduled to play Ridgeline High School from Millville.

In a letter sent to parents, the health department said the exposure did not require quarantine:

“There have been two cases of COVID-19 within the Cyprus High School varsity football team.

Based on an investigation and contact tracing we have found that there were not exposures that

require quarantine. It is still safe to continue coming to football.”

The letter was sent by email with a message from Principal Robert McDaniel: