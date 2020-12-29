2 counties see spike in search and rescues, pandemic partly to blame

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – The Utah County Sheriff’s department is seeing a spike in calls for stranded or lost hikers. In all of 2020, there have been 150 calls, up from the department’s annual average of 105 to 110.

Officials say the pandemic could be to blame.

“One of the safe things to do is to get into the outdoors,” Utah County Sergeant Spencer Cannon says.

A silver lining to the pandemic? There’s more time for people to safely explore the outdoors with little fear of contracting COVID-19.

Although this year, the tourism industry at Utah’s top national parks is down.

Sgt. Cannon says hiking trails around Utah County are bustling with folks who may be inexperienced.

“Noticeably more people in the popular areas,” Sgt. Cannon says.

Back in September, Utah County SAR saved two men stranded in a mineshaft in Utah County. Officials say the men were unprepared.

“Lack of proper equipment and inexperience when people go into the outdoors, they are not prepared for what they need to do,” says Sgt Cannon.

And officials fear this trend could continue well into the winter months.

“If they are going to go snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing, or winter camping they should be prepared,” Sgt. Cannon says. “It’s what we call beeps, probes, and shovels”.

Unified Police Department says there were more Search and Rescue calls in Salt Lake County.

Over the course of 2020, there were 76 calls, up slightly from last year. Officials there cite a similar cause as Utah County officials.

There are tips for all various seasons and climates folks want to get out and explore.