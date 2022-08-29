PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Two children and a driver were killed after an SUV crashed onto a sidewalk in Provo Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:06 a.m. near 700 North and 800 East.

Police say a white SUV was traveling westbound when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed through the eastbound lanes, hitting a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother on the sidewalk.

Both children and the driver of the SUV were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where they later passed away.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The crash also ruptured nearby gas lines where crews were currently making repairs.

Police are actively investigating the cause of the crash.

Provo City officials issued the following statement after the crash:

“Our community is grieving today. We are saddened to report that there was a serious accident with fatalities this morning. We are heartbroken at the tragic loss and our prayers go out to the families and friends at this difficult time.”

