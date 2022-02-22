2 Cache County inmates charged for selling drugs in jail

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two inmates have been charged for allegedly selling drugs inside of the Cache County Jail.

Brandon Bullock, 41, of Taylorsville, and Caleb Abney, 25, of Heber City was charged with first-degree felony possession with intent to distribute and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Feb. 15, Cache County Probation Deputies notified Cache County Jail Deputies that comments were made in Logan First District Court that day regarding the availability of drugs in the Cache County Jail, court records state.

A confidential informant (CI) told officials that two new transfers were responsible for “bringing in and arranging the sale of Suboxone,” a scheduled III controlled substance, into the jail.

The CI didn’t know the name of the inmates but indicated by a detailed description that it was Bullock “selling the drugs” and Abney “pushing for him,” charging documents state.

A search of the block that Bullock and Abney were staying in was executed and officials found four inmates, including Bullock and Abney, that tested positive for Buprenorphine, an active ingredient in Suboxone.

Video surveillance from the investigation showed multiple instances where the duo displayed suspicious behavior. Several inmates also told police that the two were known to sell Suboxone.

The CI also arranged to buy Suboxone from the duo.

Police also believe Bullock is working with a woman outside of the jail who is saving and collecting the money for him, based on coded language that was used during his phone calls with the woman.