2 arrested, stolen cars recovered following multi-city pursuit in Salt Lake County

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people are in custody after a stolen vehicle investigation triggers a police pursuit in Salt Lake County Sunday morning.

The pursuit began in Taylorsville, continued into West Jordan and made its way back into Taylorsville where it ended on Bangerter Highway near 6200 South.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said a Unified officer was out on patrol when he spotted a BMW that was possibly stolen. The officer flipped around to verify the license plate as the BMW turned off Redwood Road on to 4200 South, came to a stop in the road and picked up a man walking on the street.

The officer continued to follow the car, received confirmation the BMW was in fact stolen and requested help from other officers to make a stop.

Eventually, the BMW made its way to 3300 South and Interstate 15. The vehicle was stopped at a stoplight, so Sgt. Gray said the officer got out and placed a “stop stick” on the BMW.

Police said the driver of the BMW, now identified as a woman, drove over the stop stick, made a U-turn and headed westbound on 3300 South– all with a deflated tire.

Eventually, the BMW pulled into a gas station on the corner of 4700 South and 2700 West. There was a Jaguar parked at the station and the driver had just gotten out to get gas.

Police said the male passenger of the BMW got into the Jaguar and took off. At this time officers in Taylorsville and the West Valley had converged onto the scene to assist.

Now both vehicles, the BMW occupied by the female suspect and the Jaguar occupied by the male suspect, headed westbound on 4700 South and turned on 3400 West.

Police said the woman got out of the BMW and tried to get into the Jaguar, but she was taken into custody. The man in the Jaguar took off again and because police believed there had been a carjacking at this point, they initiated a pursuit.

Officers followed the Jaguar through Taylorsville and West Jordan at relatively low speeds before the vehicle stopped on Bangerter Highway just south of 6200 South, and the suspect surrendered to police.

“What we learned from the owner of that Jaguar is that he’s been having some issues with that Jaguar and he believes that the Jaguar just wasn’t going to go anymore and was bogging down… so may have picked the wrong vehicle to try and run from the police in today,” said Sgt. Gray.

