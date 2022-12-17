SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two adults have been arrested and three children found safe after an eight-month investigation into a “custodial abduction,” according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept. (SLCPD).

Overnight, SLCPD canceled an Amber Alert that had been in effect for eight months after detectives with the department’s Special Victims Unit got information that led to the arrest of two adults and the safe return of three “at-risk children,” according to a press release.

The investigation into the incident, which is being looked at as a custodial abduction, began on April 13, when the Utah Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) contacted SLCPD, reporting a court ruling that ordered Conchita Leona Peralta to surrender her children into DCFS protective custody.

When Peralta did not surrender her children, both DCFS and SLCPD attempted to contact her with no response, the release states.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Because the children had reportedly last been seen in Salt Lake City, SLCPD worked with the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) to issue an Amber Alert, which would simultaneously be issued in South Dakota.

That Amber Alert remained in effect until Dec. 17, when SLCPD detectives received information that Peralta and her three children had returned to Utah.

Authorities then safely located Peralta and the three children. Peralta, along with her partner, Fermin Figueroa-Luque, were arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on several outstanding warrants, reportedly including endangerment of a child and custodial interference.

“The children are safe and in the custody of a responsible party,” the release states.

The Salt Lake City Police Department would like to recognize the many law enforcement agencies that assisted with this eight-month investigation.

No further information is available at this time.