2.73 magnitude earthquake reported in southern Utah

CIRCLEVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Residents in southern Utah might have felt a gentle shake Thursday morning after a 2.73 magnitude earthquake.

The USGS says the quake happened shortly after 8 a.m. about 5.5 miles northwest of Circleville.

UPDATED [V5]: 17 Dec 2020 08:09:26 AM, MST

17 Dec 2020 15:09:26 GMT

Mag=2.73, 38.2328 N, 112.3382 W, Dep=2.9 km

9 km NW of Circleville, UT — UUSS (@UUSSquake) December 17, 2020

According to the University of Utah, a 2.43 magnitude earthquake was reported directly across Utah about 10.5 miles east southeast of Castle Dale at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

UPDATED [V4]: 16 Dec 2020 10:22:48 PM, MST

17 Dec 2020 05:22:48 GMT

Mag=2.43, 39.1292 N, 110.8427 W, Dep=17.9 km

17 km ESE of Castle Dale, UT — UUSS (@UUSSquake) December 17, 2020

In late November, the University of Utah Seismograph Stations issued their bi-weekly report, showing the Utah region has had 98 earthquakes of all different magnitudes over the last 10 days.

In March, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake rattled the Wasatch Front, knocking out power for tens of thousands and closing the Salt Lake City airport.

Eight months later, residents in Magna and the surrounding Salt Lake Valley felt a 2.5 magnitude aftershock from the initial earthquake.