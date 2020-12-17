CIRCLEVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Residents in southern Utah might have felt a gentle shake Thursday morning after a 2.73 magnitude earthquake.
The USGS says the quake happened shortly after 8 a.m. about 5.5 miles northwest of Circleville.
According to the University of Utah, a 2.43 magnitude earthquake was reported directly across Utah about 10.5 miles east southeast of Castle Dale at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
In late November, the University of Utah Seismograph Stations issued their bi-weekly report, showing the Utah region has had 98 earthquakes of all different magnitudes over the last 10 days.
In March, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake rattled the Wasatch Front, knocking out power for tens of thousands and closing the Salt Lake City airport.
Eight months later, residents in Magna and the surrounding Salt Lake Valley felt a 2.5 magnitude aftershock from the initial earthquake.
Latest Stories
- Raise Up SLC begins distributing ‘Salt Laker Cards’ to those most impacted by COVID-19
- Going for a winter drive? Here’s what you need in your car emergency kit
- Utah Unemployment: Look for work, pandemic benefits deadline next week
- 2.73 magnitude earthquake reported in southern Utah
- Utah’s holiday travel expected to be half in 2020