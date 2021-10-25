2.6 magnitude earthquake latest in string reported in central, southern Utah

LEVAN, Utah (ABC4) – Did you feel it? Another minor earthquake has hit central Utah, just days after a 3.3 magnitude quake was reported in the same area.

Early Friday morning, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported near Mills, about 60 miles south of Provo, at around 5:30 a.m.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported near about 8.5 miles south-southwest of Levan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Levan is about 12 miles north-northeast of Levan.

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported four miles southeast of Mills at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning as well. Earlier Sunday morning, shortly after 1 a.m., a 3.26 magnitude earthquake was reported two miles southeast of Greenville, about 100 miles south of Mills.

These recent quakes within central and southern Utah are among the largest reported in the state over the last two weeks, according to the U of U. On Wednesday, UUSS reported a 3.4 magnitude earthquake near the Utah-Idaho border. That quake came just 13 minutes after a 2.9 magnitude was reported in the same area.

Below is a look at the recent earthquakes reported in and around Utah, courtesy of the U of U.

Earthquake activity reported from Oct. 10-25 in and around Utah. (University of Utah Seismograph Stations)

Experts have warned Utah may be due to a major earthquake event, especially affecting the Wasatch Front. This could pose a major threat for the older buildings and homes throughout Salt Lake City as experts say they are the most at risk for earthquake damage.